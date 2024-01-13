en English
Illinois Governor Pritzker Criticizes Texas’s Migrant Transport amid Severe Winter

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:12 am EST
Illinois Governor Pritzker Criticizes Texas’s Migrant Transport amid Severe Winter

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has criticized his Texan counterpart, Greg Abbott, for transporting migrants to the Midwest amid severe winter conditions. Pritzker characterized Abbott’s actions as life-threatening, due to the fact that many migrants, including children and families, are arriving without adequate winter clothing and are being sent to cities with already overwhelmed shelters.

Protests Against Migrant Transfers

Pritzker’s concerns have been amplified by forecasts of sub-zero temperatures in Chicago. The Governor accused Abbott of ‘playing a cruel political game and exploiting vulnerable migrants for political gain.’ He described the influx of migrants as a strain on Chicago’s resources, sparking political tensions within the city. He urged Abbott to pause the transportation of immigrants to Chicago until the onset of warmer weather.

Legal Actions & Counteractions

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has also decried Abbott’s measures, terming them as mean-spirited. He went a step further by announcing legal action against charter companies that facilitated the transport of migrants to New York City. Adams is seeking $708 million to cover the cost of caring for the migrants over the past 20 months.

In response, Abbott has staunchly defended the transportation of migrants as a voluntary action and authorized by the Biden administration. He asserted that migrants have the constitutional right to travel within the country. Abbott warned that Mayor Adams could potentially face legal consequences for interfering with this fundamental right.

Texas’s Migrant Deterrence Approach

Additionally, Abbott has commented on Texas’s approach to deterring migrants, stating that the state avoids using firearms as the Biden administration would likely sue for murder. This statement comes amidst a broader conversation about immigration reform and how best to handle the influx of asylum seekers in the United States.

The debate between Governor Abbott and his critics continues, as the nation grapples with the complex and emotionally-charged issue of immigration. The situation underlines the urgent need for a bipartisan resolution to this longstanding problem.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

