Illinois Governor Declares Week for Community Risk Reduction Initiatives

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has designated January 15-21, 2024, as Community Risk Reduction (CRR) Week, underscoring the critical need for identifying, prioritizing, and mitigating local risks, threats, and hazards using data-driven insights. This initiative aims to bolster safety within communities and fire services, advocating the development and evaluation of strategies for emergency response and prevention.

Recognition for the CRR Initiative

The CRR Week is acclaimed for its effectiveness, independent of the size of the community it serves. Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera expressed his optimism for the success of CRR programs throughout the state, spotlighting Illinois' pioneering role in national CRR endeavors.

The week's core focus revolves around the five 'E's of CRR: Education, Engineering, Enforcement, Economic Incentive, and Emergency Response. Rivera highlighted that a fire department in the United States responds to a fire every 21 seconds, emphasizing the urgency and significance of effective CRR strategies.

Endorsement and Activities During CRR Week

Various fire departments and organizations are rallying behind the CRR Week, scheduling educational posts, advocating the five 'E's through social media, and sharing success stories. They are also introducing specific risk reduction priorities such as diminishing the risk of falls and fires among the older population, mitigating wildland urban interface events, and offering mobile integrated community health activities. Additionally, programs like Citizens Academy and Steps to Safety are slated for execution during CRR Week.