Illinois Exodus: High Taxes and Job Scarcity Fuelling Population Decline

The United States is currently witnessing a significant demographic shift, driven by factors like political disagreements and the escalating cost of living. Illinois, in particular, stands out, experiencing a notable population decline with more people leaving the state than any other.

The Case of Ridge Farm

Take, for example, the small town of Ridge Farm. Once a thriving community of several thousand, it now houses a meager population of 753. The primary culprits behind this exodus? High tax rates and a scarcity of jobs. Illinois imposes the highest tax burden in the country, with residents forfeiting 15% of their income to state taxes alone. Property taxes, averaging at 2.16%, are also the highest nationwide, effectively doubling the U.S. average.

Financial Pressures and Job Scarcity

Additionally, Illinois holds the dubious distinction of having the nation's highest gas taxes. These financial strains have made it challenging for residents to survive in the state, particularly in rural regions where employment opportunities are limited and small-scale farming is no longer viable. The trend is not confined to rural areas; affluent Chicago suburbs are also witnessing an exodus due to the oppressive tax burden.

Impact on Small Towns

As the younger generation pursues opportunities elsewhere and older residents pass away, towns like Ridge Farm are on the brink of vanishing entirely. Numerous Illinois cities with smaller populations are experiencing similar declines, and the trend shows no signs of slowing down. Moreover, the decline of local journalism, as highlighted by a bipartisan task force report, exacerbates the situation. With one third of Illinois counties having no local news source or only a single source, and the closure of one third of Illinois newspapers since 2005, essential information is becoming scarce for residents.

The impact of this declining coverage is felt deeply in both rural and urban areas. The task force recommends various policy measures such as tax credits, tax exemptions, advertising set-aside policy, grant and fellowship programs, and incentives for large media companies to share their ad revenue with local media, in a bid to support local news outlets and the journalism industry.