Illinois Boy Scouts Introduce Patch Honoring First Black Priest, Venerable Father Tolton

The Catholic Committee on Scouting in the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois, has unveiled a new activity patch dedicated to Venerable Father Augustine Tolton, the first recognized Black priest in the United States. Named the Venerable Father Augustine Tolton Activity Patch, it aims to educate Scouts about Tolton's life, his ministry, and the challenges he overcame, including racism.

Kyle Holtgrave, Director of Catechesis for the Diocese, emphasized the initiative's dual purpose: to honor Father Tolton's legacy and to engage Scouts in learning about faith, perseverance, and social justice. The patch program includes activities such as visiting Tolton's grave in Quincy, Illinois, and encourages Scouts to reflect on their own faith and responsibilities.

Trailblazing Path to Sainthood

Venerable Father Augustine Tolton's journey from slavery to priesthood is a testament to resilience and faith. Born into slavery in Missouri in 1854, Tolton and his family escaped to Quincy, Illinois, during the Civil War. Despite facing racial discrimination, he pursued his calling to the priesthood in Rome, as no American seminary would accept him due to his race. Ordained in 1889, Tolton served in Quincy and later in Chicago, where he established a parish for Black Catholics, until his death in 1897.

Educational Outreach and Legacy

The Venerable Father Augustine Tolton Activity Patch program not only celebrates Tolton's life but also serves as an educational tool for Scouts. By engaging in activities that highlight Tolton's ministry and the broader themes of social justice and racial equality, Scouts are encouraged to reflect on contemporary issues and their roles as community members. The Diocese of Springfield's inclusion of this patch in their Scouting program underscores the importance of teaching young people about historical figures who have made significant contributions to society and the Church.

Looking Forward

As the Diocese of Springfield prepares to host a leg of the Eucharistic pilgrimage leading up to the National Eucharistic Congress, the spotlight on Venerable Father Augustine Tolton's legacy grows. Holtgrave hopes that the activity patch will inspire Scouts to learn about the power of faith and the importance of combating racism and injustice. Father Tolton's life story, marked by perseverance in the face of adversity, continues to resonate today, offering lessons on dignity, faith, and the pursuit of equality.