Illinois Board Recommends Disbarment for Attorney in Tax Evasion, Financial Concealment Case

An Illinois Hearing Board has recommended disbarment for attorney Steven Messner, accused of aiding a client and friend in tax evasion and financial concealment from his estranged wife. This decision came after evidence showed Messner provided a credit card for the client's personal use, mischaracterized payments, falsely claimed deductions, and underreported income on tax returns.

Evidence of Misconduct

The case against Messner was built on clear and convincing evidence showcasing his involvement in activities that breached the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct. By allowing his client to use a credit card linked to his account for personal expenses, Messner not only facilitated but actively participated in mischaracterizing payments as business expenses. This action directly contributed to the client's ability to evade taxes and conceal financial information, thereby engaging in known criminal or fraudulent conduct.

Violation of Professional Ethics

Messner's actions did not only break the law but also represented a significant breach of professional ethics. Lawyers are held to high standards of honesty and integrity, and by falsifying tax deductions and underreporting income, Messner violated these principles. His readiness to assist in fraudulent activities for the benefit of his client and friend demonstrates a disregard for the legal system and the ethical responsibilities of his profession.

Implications for Legal Practice

The recommendation for Messner's disbarment underscores the seriousness with which the legal profession views such breaches of conduct. It serves as a reminder to legal practitioners of the importance of maintaining ethical standards in their work. While Messner has requested the matter be dismissed, the board's decision highlights the potential consequences of violating professional and legal obligations, potentially setting a precedent for similar cases in the future.

This case not only reflects on Messner but also casts a shadow over the legal profession, prompting a closer examination of ethical practices within. As the legal community awaits the final decision on Messner's disbarment, the implications of this case resonate, emphasizing the critical nature of ethics and legality in the practice of law.