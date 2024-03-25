Illinois Board Member Resigns After Parolee's Fatal Attack on Child, Governor Responds

In a tragic turn of events, a member of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board has resigned following the release and subsequent deadly actions of a parolee, Crosetti Brand. Brand, with a significant history of domestic violence, was set free only to commit a horrifying attack resulting in the death of an 11-year-old boy and serious injuries to his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Laterria Smith, the next day. This incident has prompted a call from Governor JB Pritzker for enhanced safeguards and training to avert similar future tragedies.

Breaking Point: A Board Member's Resignation

LeAnn Miller, the board member who presided over Brand's parole hearing, stepped down amid intense scrutiny. Brand, who was serving a 16-year sentence for home invasion and aggravated assault, was granted early parole despite his disturbing record and the dangerous precedent it set. Governor Pritzker expressed that Miller's resignation was the right decision, emphasizing the need for the Prisoner Review Board to give domestic violence cases the serious consideration they warrant.

History of Violence: Brand's Criminal Past

Brand's criminal history includes a litany of domestic violence incidents. He was previously sent back to prison for violating parole conditions after threatening Smith via text and showing up at her home, breaching a protective order. His early release from the Stateville Correctional Center, equipped with electronic monitoring, failed to prevent him from committing the heinous crime that claimed the life of Jayden Perkins, Smith's son, and endangered her and her unborn child.

Future Steps: Preventing Recurrence

Following this tragic event, Governor Pritzker announced measures to strengthen the review process for parole cases, especially those involving domestic violence. The Illinois Prisoner Review Board, along with the Department of Corrections, will reevaluate its procedures for handling such sensitive cases. Governor Pritzker also plans to appoint a new member to the board, ensuring that future decisions reflect a comprehensive understanding of the risks involved in parolee releases.

This incident serves as a grim reminder of the potential consequences of underestimating the threat posed by individuals with a history of violent behavior, particularly against domestic partners. The steps taken by the state of Illinois in the aftermath aim to fortify the parole process, safeguarding communities and preventing the recurrence of such devastating events.