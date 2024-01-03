en English
Illinois Begins 2024 with Unusually Warm and Wet Conditions

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:22 pm EST
Illinois Begins 2024 with Unusually Warm and Wet Conditions

As the calendar flipped to 2024, Illinois found itself cloaked in an unusually warm and wet embrace. In a stark departure from the norm, preliminary reports suggest December 2023 was the third warmest December on record in Illinois, with temperatures soaring to 10 degrees above average in certain locations. The average statewide temperature clocked in at a balmy 39.2 degrees, a significant 7.6 degrees above the 1991–2020 average.

December Nights Warmer, Rainfall Higher

Adding to the unseasonal warmth, the December nighttime lows were considerably higher than the usual, further contributing to the overall rise in temperature. The abnormal weather pattern didn’t stop at temperature fluctuations. Precipitation levels too were affected, with the statewide average total December precipitation registering 2.99 inches, 0.56 inches above the 1991–2020 average.

Regional Variations and Snowfall

The climatic eccentricity was not uniformly spread across the state. While parts of northern Illinois received just over 4 inches of rainfall, areas in far southern Illinois recorded less than 1 inch. Most of northern Illinois was around 1 inch wetter than normal, whereas the state south of Interstate 64 was 1 to 3 inches drier than normal in December. The state saw a notable dearth of snowfall, with total December snowfall ranging from around 4 inches in far northwest Illinois to less than a tenth of an inch in southern Illinois, falling between 1 and 8 inches below normal.

Impact on Agriculture

This increase in precipitation, though unusual, could be seen as a boon given the state’s current soil moisture levels. It’s worth noting that 28% of the state’s topsoil and a staggering 60% of the subsoil are presently short to very short of moisture. The condition of the winter wheat crop in Illinois presents a relatively positive picture, with 55% rated in good to excellent condition and 34% considered fair. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is slated to resume its weekly national crop progress and condition reports in April, shedding more light on the situation.

As Illinois moves forward into 2024, outlooks for January show mostly equal chances of above and below normal temperatures and precipitation. As the state navigates these climatic anomalies, the implications on agriculture and ecosystems remain to be seen.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

