Business

Illinois American Water Invests $297 Million in State’s Water Infrastructure

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:15 pm EST
Illinois American Water Invests $297 Million in State’s Water Infrastructure

Illinois American Water (ILAW), a subsidiary of the largest regulated water and wastewater utility in the United States, American Water, has made a significant investment of $297 million in the water and wastewater system infrastructure of Illinois in 2023. This large-scale project consisted of replacing and enhancing various components including pumps, pipes, lift stations, hydrants, valves, water treatment facilities, storage tanks, and integrating new water quality systems and technology.

Investment Breakdown and Strategy

The company’s Northern Division, which encompasses the Chicago Metro area, as well as the South Beloit and Santa Fe systems, received a sizable portion of this investment, amounting to $32 million. Over the past decade, ILAW has invested a total of $1.6 billion in the state’s water and wastewater infrastructure, demonstrating a commitment to both repairs and replacements. The company’s capital projects are strategically directed after an extensive analysis to areas that need them the most.

Collaboration with Regulatory Authorities

ILAW collaborates closely with state and federal regulatory bodies such as the Environmental Protection Agency and the Illinois Commerce Commission. This ensures that all their operations are in compliance with relevant requirements and policies, further cementing their commitment to reliable and dependable service for their customers.

A Commitment to Infrastructure and Sustainability

American Water, the parent company of ILAW, has made a commitment to invest between $34 to $38 billion over the next decade in infrastructure repairs and resiliency. The company’s dedication to sustainable practices and corporate responsibility has garnered recognition, including a listing on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies 2023 List. For four consecutive years, ILAW has been ranked highest in customer satisfaction among large water utilities in the Midwest by J.D. Power, emphasizing the company’s focus on customer service and reliability as key drivers of their investments.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

