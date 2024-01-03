Illegal Immigration and Trade: A Dual Challenge for Eagle Pass

An escalation in illegal immigration has turned Eagle Pass, Texas, into a hotbed of discussion, with the city witnessing a surge in border crossings. Concurrently, Eagle Pass, a significant port of entry for the United States, has seen substantial growth in trade, and now ranks as the ninth-fastest-growing among all U.S. ports. A climb from 60th place two decades ago to 32nd today is a testament to this growth.

Trade and Immigration in Eagle Pass

Eagle Pass plays a pivotal role in U.S. beer imports as over $3 billion worth of beer enters through this border city. The world’s largest brewery, situated just across the border in Nava, Mexico, contributes significantly to this trade. Furthermore, Eagle Pass holds top positions for exports essential to beer brewing, such as malt and fructose. It also records the highest number of commercial vehicle entries among all U.S. ports.

However, a 10.16% increase in trade with Mexico has been marred by challenges arising from temporary bridge closures. These closures, driven by the influx of illegal immigrants, have posed problems for the port. The local population of approximately 28,000 is grappling with managing this unprecedented flow of migrants, a predicament mirrored in numerous border communities.

Impact on Local Community

Eagle Pass does not have a commercial airport, which means visitors, including Congressional members, usually arrive via San Antonio. Despite these difficulties, the city remains committed to its economic role. This commitment is evident in its hosting of trade events and provision of resources such as monthly videos, data publications, and live bridge cameras on the Port of Eagle Pass website.

The city’s struggle is personal to the author as Eagle Pass is a client of the author’s company, WorldCity, which aids in trade-related research and marketing efforts.

Government Response and Future Implications

The government’s response to the situation is under scrutiny. A delegation led by House Speaker Mike Johnson, including 60 Republicans, visited the southern border at Eagle Pass to demand tighter restrictions amidst the turmoil. While President Joe Biden has proposed a nearly $14 billion funding request for the border, Republicans insist on tying this aid to more comprehensive border changes.

The record number of migrant encounters in December has fueled a heated immigration debate. Despite these challenges, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection plans to reopen operations at four ports of entry in border towns, including Eagle Pass, due to a decrease in migrants.

The future of Eagle Pass, as well as other border towns, hangs in the balance as the government attempts to navigate the complex interplay of trade and immigration. The city’s experience serves as a microcosm of the broader national discussion around immigration and border security.