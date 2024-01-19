Ikena Oncology Trims Workforce by 35% in Response to BMS's Withdrawal from Cancer Programs

Biotech firm Ikena Oncology has announced a workforce reduction of 35% following Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMS) decision to withdraw from two joint cancer programs, IK-412 and IK-175. This severance of collaboration has cost Ikena a potential $90 million in fees, putting the company in a position to rethink its strategy and resources allocation.

Advertisment

Refocusing on Key Oncology Candidates

As a part of its strategic realignment, Ikena has decided to shift its focus to the development of two other oncology candidates, IK-930 and IK-595. The company ended 2023 with cash reserves of around $175M, and the layoffs are expected to extend its cash runway into the second half of 2026. Additional monotherapy data on IK-930 is expected to be reported in the latter half of 2024, shedding new light on the progress of this key oncology candidate.

Exploring Opportunities for Abandoned Assets

Advertisment

With BMS withdrawing its partnership from the cancer treatment programs IK-412 and IK-175, Ikena is now exploring other avenues for these now-abandoned assets. The company is seeking out-licensing opportunities that could continue their development and potentially unlock new value in the future. This move indicates Ikena’s determination to find alternative solutions in the face of setbacks.

Implications of the Workforce Reduction

The decision to cut Ikena's workforce will affect employees in discovery organization, development, and general administrative functions, with approximately 20 employees being terminated. The layoffs are a strategic move to redirect resources and fund the ongoing development of the company's lead oncology assets. While this reduction in headcount is expected to result in a decrease in operating expenses, it underscores the challenges the company faces after BMS's withdrawal.

In the wake of these changes, Ikena Oncology is demonstrating its capacity to adapt and evolve in response to unexpected circumstances. The company’s decisive actions underscore its commitment to its core oncology programs and its resilience in the face of setbacks.