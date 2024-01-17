Ikea U.S. Unveils New 'Plan & Order Point' Stores in Multi-Billion Dollar Strategy

Ikea U.S. is pioneering a fresh chapter in the retail landscape, launching a new store format titled 'Plan & Order point' stores. As part of a $2.2 billion investment in its U.S. omnichannel growth strategy, Ikea U.S. aims to make its ready-made furniture more accessible by blending personalized design consultations and serving as customer pickup points. The intrigue lies within the fact that these stores won't stock items for immediate takeaway, a radical departure from traditional retail norms.

Austin, Texas in Ikea's Crosshairs

Among the first of the smaller stores, less than 8,600 square feet, is set to launch in Austin, Texas. Ikea U.S. has planned to unfurl its new store format in the Domain this summer, expanding its footprint in Austin. The store aims to increase accessibility for customers without compromising on quality or design. It will enable customers to receive expert support from Ikea for planning and ordering home furnishing solutions for kitchens, bedrooms, and bathrooms.

Further Expansion in the Pipeline

But that's not all. This year, Ikea U.S. plans to open at least three more 'Plan & Order' stores in the Atlanta and Los Angeles metropolitan areas, and in Katy, Texas. In addition, Ikea U.S. is planning to extend its reach into Annapolis and Gaithersburg, Maryland. By investing $2.2 billion over the next three years, Ikea U.S. plans to launch a total of nine 'Plan & Order points' and establish 900 pickup locations across the United States.

Record Sales Amid Economic Challenges

These ambitious expansion plans follow a successful FY23 for Ikea U.S., which reported a record $6.3 billion in sales, marking a 6.6% growth compared to the previous year. This feat is particularly impressive considering the economic challenges that have dominated the market.

Sustainability and Social Justice at the Forefront

Notably, Ikea U.S. has been making strides towards its climate-positive goals for 2030. This includes the launch of an online platform for gently used products, expansion of its resell service, and installation of EV chargers. On the social justice front, Ikea U.S. has been actively donating to nonprofits and advocating for various pieces of legislation. Moreover, the company rewarded its employees with a $54.5 million bonus and enhanced benefits such as coverage for gender-affirming medical procedures, demonstrating a commitment to its workforce.