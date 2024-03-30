iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Star-Studded Performances, Iconic Tributes, and New Categories Unveiled

The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 are set to dazzle music enthusiasts with a lineup that promises unforgettable performances, esteemed awards, and the introduction of brand-new categories. Airing live on Monday from Los Angeles's Dolby Theatre, the event will be hosted by the multi-talented Ludacris, who is also among the night's performers. Highlighting the evening are musical tributes to legends Cher and Beyoncé, alongside a variety of performances from artists across genres including Justin Timberlake, Green Day, and TLC.

Star-Packed Performances and Tributes

This year's iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature a diverse array of performances. Fans can look forward to acts by Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Tate McRae. An especially poignant moment will be the tribute to Cher, recognizing her seven-decade-spanning career with this year's icon award. Beyoncé, too, will be honored with an award, celebrating her transformative influence on music and culture.

Nominations and New Categories

Leading the nominations at this year's awards is Taylor Swift, with nine nods, closely followed by Jelly Roll, SZA, and 21 Savage, each with eight. Song of the year contenders include hits from Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, and others. Additionally, the awards have expanded to include five new categories, catering to pop and K-pop enthusiasts, thereby broadening their inclusivity and appeal.

Noteworthy Appearances

The awards will not only showcase musical talents but also feature appearances by celebrities across the music and entertainment industry, including Avril Lavigne, Jennifer Hudson, and Katy Perry. This year also sees Green Day and TLC receiving the iHeartRadio Landmark Awards, further enriching the ceremony's celebration of musical achievements.

As the iHeartRadio Music Awards prepare to air, anticipation builds for an evening that promises to highlight the best in music while honoring its most influential figures. With a mix of performances, awards, and tributes, the event is poised to capture the hearts of music lovers worldwide, underscoring the unifying power of music.