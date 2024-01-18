Ignite Romance: 12 Months of Lowcountry Date Nights in 2024

The Lowcountry of South Carolina, known for its unique culture, beautiful landscapes, and a multitude of events, serves as the perfect backdrop for couples seeking to cultivate their bond through creative date nights. Our comprehensive guide for 2024 offers an array of activities that cater to diverse interests, ensuring couples can find new ways to connect, engage and keep the sparks flying, month after month.
January: Culinary Adventures and Sporting Thrills
Start the year with a gastronomic tour during Restaurant Week, an ideal opportunity for couples to sample culinary delights at discounted prices. Alternatively, catch a South Carolina Stingrays hockey game, an event that marries thrill and camaraderie, perfect for a date night.
February: Gardens and Wildlife
Let love bloom at the enchanting gardens of Middleton Place, offering romantic walks that inspire both connection and tranquility. The Southeastern Wildlife Expo, on the other hand, presents a chance to appreciate nature's marvels together.
March: Heritage Tours and Riverside Dining
The Garden Club of Charleston’s House and Garden Tours offer a peek into the region's heritage, while riverside dining at Riverfront Park provides a serene setting for meaningful conversations.
April: Tennis and Luxury
Tennis-loving couples can enjoy the Credit One Charleston Open, and a stay at the Grand Bohemian Hotel adds a dash of luxury to date nights.
May: Art and Nature
Spoleto Festival USA serves as a cultural feast, and a paddle through Cypress Gardens paints a date with nature's unspoiled beauty.
June: Baseball and Comedy
A Charleston RiverDogs baseball game offers an exhilarating experience, while an improv comedy show at Theatre 99 adds a dose of laughter to love.
July: Music and Games
Engage in friendly competition playing pickleball at Crush Yard, or sway to the rhythms of the Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series.
August: Shopping and Soccer
A leisurely stroll through Charleston City Market followed by a Charleston Battery soccer match makes for an engaging date.
September: Tea and Beach Entertainment
Explore The Charleston Tea Garden, and end the day with beachside entertainment at the Isle of Palms.
October: Frights and Crafts
Experience the thrill of Boone Hall Fright Nights, or indulge in creativity with candle making at Candlefish.
November: Exploration and Music
Discover the Avondale Triangle or soak in live music at Awendaw Green Barn Jam.
December: Drinks and Festive Lights
Wrap up the year with a quiet drink at Cutty's, or bask in the festive glow of the Nights of a Thousand Candles at Brookgreen Gardens.