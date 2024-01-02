en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Ignite Hope Advocates for Anti-Human Trafficking Bill at West Virginia Capitol

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:45 pm EST
Ignite Hope Advocates for Anti-Human Trafficking Bill at West Virginia Capitol

As the new year unfolds, Ignite Hope, a grassroots organization committed to eradicating human trafficking, is gearing up to make its presence felt at the West Virginia State Capitol. Their mission is to push for the passage of a pivotal bill aimed at bolstering the fight against human traffickers. The proposed legislation, scheduled for introduction in the upcoming West Virginia legislative session on January 10, seeks to clarify definitions and augment tools for law enforcement and other professionals who encounter human trafficking in their line of duty.

Advocacy for a Unified Effort Against Human Trafficking

Stacy Gilson, the director of Ignite Hope, underscored the significance of a concerted effort involving all strata of society to challenge human trafficking and lend support to its victims. The organization’s focus is not just on the legislative aspect but also extends to raising awareness about the dark underbelly of human trafficking. Ignite Hope’s endeavors echo the sentiments of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, who, during Human Trafficking Prevention Month, stressed the need for public education about the two forms of human trafficking – sex and labor trafficking.

Virginia’s Comprehensive Anti-Human Trafficking Initiative

Miyares also unveiled an anti-human trafficking initiative named the ‘100% Business Alliance Against Trafficking’. The initiative aims to heighten awareness about the growing menace of familial trafficking, exacerbated by the addiction crisis. Miyares expressed support for bills that would mandate comprehensive anti-human trafficking training for law enforcement, hotel staff, and first-year college students. His vision for the Virginia legislative session includes strengthening anti-labor trafficking laws and intensifying penalties for buyers.

Unveiling Epstein’s Sex Trafficking Conspiracy

In a related development that highlights the pervasiveness of human trafficking, court documents in a defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell are poised to disclose nearly 200 names linked to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, including high-profile figures like former US President Bill Clinton. The disclosure is expected to shed light on Epstein and Maxwell’s extensive network and their associations.

As Ignite Hope spearheads its campaign against human trafficking, they are also appealing for volunteers to support their mission and the proposed legislation. The fight against human trafficking is a collective responsibility, requiring the participation and vigilance of every member of society.

0
Human Rights United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Goa Human Rights Commission Acts on Tragic Death in Mala, Panaji

By Dil Bar Irshad

Puberty Blockers for Transgender Children: Unraveling the Controversy

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Transgender Rights in Pakistan: Shehzadi Rai Speaks on Electoral Disenfranchisement

By Rizwan Shah

Hungary's New Law Bans Same-Sex Adoption, Redefines Traditional Family

By Salman Akhtar

Unsettling Workplace Incident Sparks Concern on TikTok ...
@Human Rights · 1 hour
Unsettling Workplace Incident Sparks Concern on TikTok ...
heart comment 0
The Disturbing Reality of Child Abuse: The Tragic Case of Timothy Ferguson

By Muhammad Jawad

The Disturbing Reality of Child Abuse: The Tragic Case of Timothy Ferguson
Salisbury City Council Honors Holocaust Victims with Memorial Event

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Salisbury City Council Honors Holocaust Victims with Memorial Event
Commissioners Declare Observance of Anti-Human Trafficking Month

By BNN Correspondents

Commissioners Declare Observance of Anti-Human Trafficking Month
Ex-Employee Files Lawsuit Against Gerencia 360 Alleging Discrimination and Harassment

By Rafia Tasleem

Ex-Employee Files Lawsuit Against Gerencia 360 Alleging Discrimination and Harassment
Latest Headlines
World News
Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and the Fentanyl Epidemic
8 seconds
Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and the Fentanyl Epidemic
Leaked Manchester United 2024 Pre-Match Shirt Features Stone Roses Collaboration
8 seconds
Leaked Manchester United 2024 Pre-Match Shirt Features Stone Roses Collaboration
Parramatta Eels Star Mitchell Moses Ties the Knot with Bri Gardoni
12 seconds
Parramatta Eels Star Mitchell Moses Ties the Knot with Bri Gardoni
Medford Hospital Under Investigation Following Patient Deaths Linked to Alleged Medication Tampering
12 seconds
Medford Hospital Under Investigation Following Patient Deaths Linked to Alleged Medication Tampering
NFL Fines Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper $300,000 for Unacceptable Conduct
16 seconds
NFL Fines Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper $300,000 for Unacceptable Conduct
Oregon Ducks' Final Game: A Probing Look into the Future
17 seconds
Oregon Ducks' Final Game: A Probing Look into the Future
Debunked: Viral AI-Generated Image of Trump and Epstein Stirs Internet
20 seconds
Debunked: Viral AI-Generated Image of Trump and Epstein Stirs Internet
New Study Challenges Notions of Racial Disparities in U.S. Criminal Justice System
25 seconds
New Study Challenges Notions of Racial Disparities in U.S. Criminal Justice System
Olubunmi Babajide: The Rising Star Behind Carshalton Athletic's New Year's Day Victory
36 seconds
Olubunmi Babajide: The Rising Star Behind Carshalton Athletic's New Year's Day Victory
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
11 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app