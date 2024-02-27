IFMA and Technomic Forge Strategic Partnership to Boost Foodservice Insights

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) and Technomic have officially announced a strategic partnership focused on enhancing data and insights for IFMA members. This collaboration will leverage Technomic's Ignite Menu platform to provide comprehensive menu and foodservice distributor data. The partnership aims to enrich IFMA's offerings and support its strategic growth direction, marking a significant step for both organizations in the food-away-from-home industry.

Strategic Collaboration for Enhanced Member Benefits

Under this new partnership, IFMA members will gain access to an enriched pool of data and insights through Technomic's Ignite Menu platform. This initiative is designed to offer additional benefits by supplementing IFMA's current business intelligence information with detailed industry data. , Senior Vice President of Member Value at IFMA, emphasized the organization's commitment to growth and the value of integrating Technomic's expertise and actionable insights into their membership offerings. The collaboration will officially commence with a presentation by , Director of Menu Research and Insights at Technomic, at the upcoming IFMA's Chain Operators EXchange (COEX) conference.

Expanding Industry Insights

Further expanding the reach of this partnership, IFMA and Technomic plan to launch an industry-wide webinar series through the Informa Connect Foodservice Vertical platform. This series, set to begin in the first quarter of 2024, aims to provide valuable insights to the broader foodservice industry. The initiative reflects both organizations' dedication to supporting the foodservice sector through forward-looking, trusted research and analysis. This move is a testament to Technomic's commitment to deepening its relationship with IFMA and the industry at large, as highlighted by , Executive Vice President at Technomic.

About IFMA and Technomic

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association, established in 1952, has been serving the food-away-from-home industry for over 70 years, aiming to connect a diverse ecosystem of manufacturers, distributors, and operators. Technomic, an Informa Connect company founded in 1966, has grown to offer a wide range of strategic research and analytic capabilities, including cloud-based B2B research tools and consumer and menu trend tracking. Together, IFMA and Technomic are poised to deliver unparalleled insights and foster growth within the foodservice industry.

This strategic partnership between IFMA and Technomic represents a pivotal development for the foodservice industry, promising to equip members with the insights and data necessary to navigate the ever-evolving market landscape. As both organizations embark on this collaborative journey, the food-away-from-home sector can anticipate a wealth of enhanced resources and expertise to support its continued growth and innovation.