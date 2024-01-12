en English
Business

IFF Appoints New CEO, J. Erik Fyrwald, Anticipates Growth

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
IFF Appoints New CEO, J. Erik Fyrwald, Anticipates Growth

New York-based International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) has announced a significant strategic move with the appointment of J. Erik Fyrwald as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective February 6, 2024. The seasoned executive will also join the company’s Board of Directors. Fyrwald’s appointment follows the end of Frank Clyburn’s tenure as CEO.

A Smooth Leadership Transition

To ensure a seamless transition, Clyburn will aid Fyrwald until the end of March 2024. Beyond this date, Clyburn will continue to serve IFF in an advisory role until the end of December 2024. The leadership change reflects IFF’s commitment to embrace new leadership and drive the company forward in its industry, known for innovation in scents, tastes, and nutrition.

Fyrwald’s Executive Experience

With over four decades of executive and operational experience in the nutrition, agriculture, and chemicals industries, Fyrwald is set to bring his innovative and sustainable growth strategies to IFF. He has previously served as the CEO of Syngenta, where he doubled the business and delivered exceptional shareholder value. Additionally, he has held leadership roles in companies such as Univar Solutions, Nalco, and DuPont. His role as CEO at IFF is expected to drive innovation and profitable growth.

IFF’s Future Outlook

Alongside the appointment announcement, IFF reaffirmed its full-year 2023 sales guidance range, expecting its adjusted operating EBITDA to be at the mid to high end of its previously stated guidance range. The company also announced the sale of its Cosmetic Ingredients business unit for $810 million, expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, as part of its ongoing portfolio optimization initiatives.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

