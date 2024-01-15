iDirectGov Amplifies Electronic Warfare Response with New Engineering Center

In an assertive response to the escalating threats of electronic warfare (EW) and cyber attacks on U.S. military satellite communications (MILSATCOM), iDirect Government (iDirectGov), a renowned provider of satellite communications for the U.S. military and government, has established an Engineering Center of Excellence at its headquarters in Herndon, VA. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s innovative capacity by forging a nexus of security expertise and advanced anti-jamming technology.

A Hub of Excellence

The newly formed center, residing alongside iDirectGov’s existing engineering team, signals the company’s commitment to developing resilient and cutting-edge solutions to EW challenges. The center’s primary tool will be iDirectGov’s proprietary Communication Signal Interference Removal (CSIR) technology, a system armed with features such as crypto-agility, anti-jamming, and enhanced security, tailor-made for frontline operations.

Securing the Future of Communications

This initiative is designed to serve U.S. defense and government SATCOM customers by delivering secure, efficient, and scalable satellite communications solutions. The center will foster a conducive environment for developing comprehensive strategies that address EW, cyber risks, transmission security (TRANSEC), countermeasures, and security solutions. The ultimate goal is to strengthen U.S. MILSATCOM technology for a wide spectrum of applications in land, air, and sea operations.

A Beacon of Resilience

Tim Winter, president of iDirect Government, highlighted the significance of the Engineering Center of Excellence. He underscored its role in advancing the company’s security capabilities and cementing its investment in the future of communications security technology. Furthermore, he emphasized the critical importance of safeguarding U.S. SATCOM infrastructure. Winter also acknowledged the Department of Defense’s interest in integrating commercial technologies for future hybrid satellite communications terminals capable of operating with both commercial and military signals.