Idina Menzel Stars in World Premiere of 'Redwood': A Musical Journey Through the Ancient Forests

The redwoods of Northern California are about to bear witness to a theatrical spectacle, as Broadway icon Idina Menzel makes her La Jolla Playhouse debut in the world premiere of "Redwood". The Tony Award-winner takes on the role of Jesse, a successful businesswoman, mother, and wife who embarks on a transformative journey into the ancient forests.

A Musical Journey Through the Redwoods

Redwood, penned by Tony Award nominee Tina Landau, is a one-of-a-kind theatrical event that promises an exhilarating new musical experience. Directed by Landau herself, the production features a soaring score from Kate Diaz. The world premiere engagement began on February 13, 2024, and will run through March 31, 2024, at the La Jolla Playhouse.

From Boardrooms to the Forest: Jesse's Transformative Journey

Jesse, a high-powered businesswoman, finds herself at a crossroads in her life. In search of strength, resilience, and healing, she leaves the familiar confines of her urban existence and ventures into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. As Jesse navigates the forest, she encounters a diverse cast of characters that help her reconnect with nature and discover her true self.

A Star-Studded Creative Team and Cast

The creative team behind "Redwood" is a powerhouse of talent, featuring Kimberly Grigsby as Music Director, Haley Bennett as Choreographer, Jason Ardizzone-West as Scenic Designer, Toni-Leslie James as Costume Designer, Scott Zielinski as Lighting Designer, Jonathan Deans as Sound Designer, and Hana S. Kim as Projection Designer. Additionally, the production includes the innovative aerial choreography of BANDALOOP.

Joining Idina Menzel on stage are De'Adre Aziza, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Michael Park, and Zachary Noah Piser, who all bring their unique skills and perspectives to this groundbreaking musical. Together, they create a dynamic and captivating performance that explores the delicate balance between human ambition and the natural world.

As the curtain rises on "Redwood", audiences can expect to be transported on a journey that awakens their sense of adventure and lifts them higher than the treetops. With its powerful story, stunning visuals, and unforgettable score, this new musical is set to leave an indelible mark on the theater world and inspire a newfound appreciation for the beauty and resilience of nature.