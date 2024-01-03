en English
Idaho’s Mary Zarybnisky Earns AARP Andrus Award for Community Service

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
Idaho’s Mary Zarybnisky Earns AARP Andrus Award for Community Service

AARP Idaho has announced Mary Zarybnisky, a 73-year-old resident of Burley, as the state’s 2023 AARP Andrus Award for Community Service recipient. Zarybnisky has been an indispensable figure in her community, tirelessly working to uplift those less fortunate, particularly during the holiday season.

Gifts of Joy for Children in Need

For the past two decades, Zarybnisky has been at the helm of an annual Christmas gift distribution initiative. Despite her self-effacing claim of not being a skilled gift wrapper, she has ensured that dozens of packages are wrapped and distributed to local children in need, transforming their holiday experience and nurturing hope amidst adversity. This endeavor underlines her commitment to not just provide, but to bring joy and brightness to these children’s lives.

A Commitment Beyond Christmas

Her dedication to community service extends beyond the Christmas project. Zarybnisky, alongside her husband, Jack, who is 76, is involved in numerous community projects. It’s a testament to their shared belief in the power of active citizenship and a commitment to make a positive difference in the lives of their fellow residents.

Recognizing Zarybnisky’s Efforts

The AARP Andrus Award serves as a beacon recognizing outstanding volunteer efforts. It shines a light on the impact that volunteers like Zarybnisky make in their communities. The award is a testament to her selfless service, acknowledging her as an agent of change and hope. The recognition underscores the importance of community spirit and the transformative power of service that goes beyond oneself.

United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

