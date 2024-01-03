en English
Business

Idaho’s Job Market Takes a Hit but Opportunities Abound: A Look into 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:35 pm EST
Amid a nationwide appraisal of the US job market, Idaho’s professional landscape has undergone a notable transformation. According to WalletHub’s analysis, the state’s job market ranking has plummeted from the 25th to the 41st position. This evaluation encompasses a host of metrics, including employment growth, median annual income, and average commute times. As of 2024, Idaho’s overall score stands at 46.74, with a Job Market Rank of 42 and an Economic Environment rank of 37, indicating a regression from the previous year’s performance.

Unfolding Scenario

Despite this setback, the market continues to harbor opportunities for job seekers, particularly in Boise and the surrounding Treasure Valley areas, where prospective employers are scouting for fresh talent and appear open to negotiation. WalletHub’s report, which employs 34 key indicators to assess job market vitality, implies that while Idaho’s overall ranking has receded, the atmosphere remains favorable for job hunting and career progression.

US Job Market Overview

A report unveiled by the Labor Department reveals that the U.S. job market, while no longer at the ‘super hot’ levels observed post-pandemic shutdowns, maintains a robust and healthy standing. With 8.8 million job openings reported in November and a current unemployment rate of 3.7%, job security is at an all-time peak. The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes have played a part in tempering the job market, and an overextended duration of high rates poses a risk of an unemployment spike. However, the economic outlook as we venture into 2024 appears promising, with workers anticipated to remain in control for the foreseeable future.

Forecast for 2024

The 2024 job market is likely to witness an average salary increment of 4%, with employers intending to promote nearly 10% of their workforce. There is an emerging trend towards expanding employee benefits, encompassing bereavement leave policies, support for women undergoing menopause, and enhanced financial wellness incentives. Furthermore, driven by the need to attract and retain talent and ensure equity in flexible work arrangements, the idea of a four-day workweek is gaining momentum. Remote work is anticipated to persist, with employees on hybrid schedules working from home for approximately 30% of the week. Moreover, there seems to be an increasing likelihood of career opportunities for individuals without a college degree or extensive experience, as companies are progressively omitting degree prerequisites in job postings to widen the talent pool and accommodate evolving skill requirements.

Job Fair in Meridian, Idaho

In a bid to tap into this potential, CBH Homes is hosting a job fair on January 10th in Meridian, Idaho, looking to hire over 25 individuals for a variety of roles, including sales, construction management, administration, trades, and more. Recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Idaho in 2023 and consistently for the past 14 years, the company urges attendees to pre-book their time slots at cbhjobfair.com and bring along their resumes for on-site interviews.

