Idaho State Police on a Hunt for New Recruits

Idaho's law enforcement is in a state of growth as the Idaho State Police (ISP) is on a hunt for new recruits. In a bid to enhance state-wide safety, ISP has announced vacancies for trooper positions across the state, with a special emphasis on several districts in eastern Idaho, including District 6, headquartered in Idaho Falls.

Expanding Law Enforcement

ISP is inviting individuals with a keen interest in law enforcement, as well as those with prior experience in the field, to explore the myriad opportunities available. The organization is looking to fill between 25 to 30 job vacancies with capable individuals who are ready to serve and protect the community.

A Variety of Roles

ISP offers a wide range of roles to its recruits. These include highway safety, traffic enforcement, criminal investigations, K-9 operations, commercial vehicle safety, and alcohol beverage control. Such a diverse range of roles allows each recruit to find a niche where their skills and interests align, contributing effectively to the overall safety of the state.

Benefits and Culture

The benefits of joining the ISP go beyond the satisfaction of serving the community. Comprehensive health insurance, a retirement plan, education incentives, and paid time off are just some of the perks offered. The organization also boasts a culture of camaraderie and a supportive work environment, making it not just a job, but an opportunity to make a real impact in the community.

Application Process and Timelines

The deadline to apply for the trooper positions is February 27, with the next academy class set to commence in June. Further testing for applicants will begin in early spring. Prospective candidates can apply for positions online or get in touch with District 6's Capt. Chris Weadick or Lt. Marvin Crain for more information.