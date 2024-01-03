en English
Business

Idaho Gasoline Prices Vary Across Counties: AAA Report

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Idaho Gasoline Prices Vary Across Counties: AAA Report

Idaho, the 15th ranked state in the country for the most expensive fuel, has seen an intriguing variation in gasoline prices across its counties, as per a recent report by AAA Idaho. The average price for a gallon of gasoline statewide stands at $3.17. The prices, however, range distinctively from county to county, highlighting the disparities in transportation costs, and potentially impacting the local economy and trade.

County-Wise Gasoline Prices

Twin Falls County reports a price of $3.08 per gallon, while Blaine County, on the higher end, records $3.59 per gallon. Camas County stands at $3.30 per gallon. The counties with lower prices include Cassia County and Minidoka County, priced at $2.94 and $2.92 respectively. Other counties like Gooding, Jerome, and Lincoln range from $3.10 to $3.20.

Comparative View

When compared with the national average of $3.06, most counties in Idaho are priced higher. However, the statewide average of $3.17 is still less than the New York state average of $3.30. Interestingly, gas prices are showing a declining trend in many areas, with states like Illinois falling below $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021. Regions like the Great Lakes and Gulf Coast are offering some of the nation’s lowest gas prices.

Market Dynamics

The price of Brent crude oil averaged $83 per barrel in 2023, down from $101/b in 2022. The global crude oil demand fell short of expectations, which, along with new trade dynamics, have offset the impacts from OPEC+ crude oil supply curbs. This has led to a decrease in the price of retail gasoline in Idaho to $3.089/gallon, down $0.027 from the previous week and down $0.134 from the previous year. The retail diesel price also slipped below $4 per gallon for the first time since summer.

Regular updates on gas prices can be found on the AAA website specifically tailored for Idaho.

Business Transportation United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

