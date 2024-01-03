Idaho Gasoline Prices Vary Across Counties: AAA Report

Idaho, the 15th ranked state in the country for the most expensive fuel, has seen an intriguing variation in gasoline prices across its counties, as per a recent report by AAA Idaho. The average price for a gallon of gasoline statewide stands at $3.17. The prices, however, range distinctively from county to county, highlighting the disparities in transportation costs, and potentially impacting the local economy and trade.

County-Wise Gasoline Prices

Twin Falls County reports a price of $3.08 per gallon, while Blaine County, on the higher end, records $3.59 per gallon. Camas County stands at $3.30 per gallon. The counties with lower prices include Cassia County and Minidoka County, priced at $2.94 and $2.92 respectively. Other counties like Gooding, Jerome, and Lincoln range from $3.10 to $3.20.

Comparative View

When compared with the national average of $3.06, most counties in Idaho are priced higher. However, the statewide average of $3.17 is still less than the New York state average of $3.30. Interestingly, gas prices are showing a declining trend in many areas, with states like Illinois falling below $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021. Regions like the Great Lakes and Gulf Coast are offering some of the nation’s lowest gas prices.

Market Dynamics

The price of Brent crude oil averaged $83 per barrel in 2023, down from $101/b in 2022. The global crude oil demand fell short of expectations, which, along with new trade dynamics, have offset the impacts from OPEC+ crude oil supply curbs. This has led to a decrease in the price of retail gasoline in Idaho to $3.089/gallon, down $0.027 from the previous week and down $0.134 from the previous year. The retail diesel price also slipped below $4 per gallon for the first time since summer.

Regular updates on gas prices can be found on the AAA website specifically tailored for Idaho.