Idaho Auto Insurance Rates: Sentry Leads with Lowest Premiums

Auto insurance in Idaho has emerged as a more affordable option than the national average, with Sentry standing out as the provider with the lowest rates across diverse driver categories. The overall average annual rate under Sentry is a staggering $474, starkly below Idaho's average of $992. On the other end of the spectrum, Allstate records the highest sample rate, with an annual premium of $1,603.

Advertisment

Key Influencers in Rate Determination

Several factors come into play when individual rates are set. These include age, location, and driving history, among others. Sentry offers the most pocket-friendly rates for teen drivers, young adults, and married drivers across various age groups. A clean driving record goes a long way, with Sentry also taking the lead in offering the lowest rates for drivers with a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or DUI on their record.

Exclusive and Regional Offers

Advertisment

USAA carves a niche of its own, providing services exclusively to military members and their families, with discounted rates to boot. While Auto-Owners takes the crown for the cheapest car insurance in neighboring Utah, the average annual cost of car insurance in Idaho remains more affordable than the national average. Both minimum coverage policies and high coverage plans come cheaper with Sentry, as compared to the statewide averages.

Geographical Variations

Car insurance premiums in Idaho also exhibit variation by ZIP code. Meridian boasts the lowest rates among major cities, while Idaho Falls and Pocatello record the highest. Idaho's minimum required insurance includes coverage for bodily injury and property damage liability. Customers are advised to consider additional coverage for comprehensive protection, and to utilize quotes for rate comparisons.