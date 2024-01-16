Icy Conditions After Snowfall Prompt School Closures and Delays

As the sky turned white with a significant snowfall, a subsequent icy spell descended on the Southern United States. The bitter cold and slick surfaces have now led to a wave of concern about potential refreezing overnight into Wednesday morning. This weather anomaly has forced several school districts to announce school delays and closures for Wednesday, January 17th, affecting around a million children in the region.

Major Cities on Ice Lockdown

The icy conditions have triggered school closures across major cities, including Mercer County and Burlington County in New Jersey. The arctic blast has been so severe that even some colleges have had to temporarily shut down, impacting not just students but also disrupting work and child care plans for numerous parents.

Inclement Weather Disrupts Normal Life

The extreme weather has not just affected educational institutions. Subzero temperatures in Chicago, snowfall in Nashville and Washington D.C., have led to a significant number of flight cancellations, adding to the overall chaos and disruption. The icy roads and pavements have made travel hazardous, urging people to stay indoors and safe.

Where to Find School Closure Information

A comprehensive list of school closures in New Jersey, including Mercer County and Burlington County, can be found on the website of New Jersey 101.5, a local sister station. For those in Bucks County and Philadelphia, updates about the school closures are also available online.

As people bundle up and stay indoors, the bitter cold serves as a stark reminder of how the weather can dictate our lives, bringing cities to a standstill and disrupting the rhythm of everyday life.