Business

Iconic Steakhouse The Palm Announces New Year’s Day Layoffs Ahead of Major Renovation

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:02 pm EST
The prestigious Palm steakhouse in East Hampton, a favourite haunt of celebrities, has dropped a bombshell on its workforce as it revealed plans for substantial layoffs on New Year’s Day. The announcement, which came as a shock to more than three dozen employees, followed a bustling New Year’s Eve service, marking a stark contrast in the restaurant’s atmosphere within a span of 24 hours.

Layoffs Amid Upcoming Renovations

The employees were summoned to an urgently convened meeting where they were handed letters signed by Scott Crain, Senior Vice President and COO of The Palm. The letters pointed towards a pared-down menu and schedule due to impending construction work on the kitchen. The Palm, situated at the historic Huntting Inn since 1980, is undergoing a significant $5 million renovation and is anticipated to remain closed until March 15.

Employee Repercussions and Legal Action

In light of the sudden layoffs, the staff sought legal advice from Lawyer Edmond Chakmakian. He criticized the restaurant management for failing to provide advanced notice, suggesting the management took advantage of the holiday season’s high customer turnout before proceeding with the layoffs. The employees were advised to apply for unemployment insurance and were informed they would qualify for a $500 bonus if they returned post-renovation. However, The Palm plans to retain a small contingent of staff and managers during the closure period.

The Palm’s Turbulent Past and Future

The Palm has had a tumultuous journey in recent years. The chain encountered bankruptcy in 2020 due to a family dispute among the original owners, which saw Texas billionaire Tillman Fertitta acquiring it for approximately $45 million just as the pandemic set in. This followed the permanent closure of the Beverly Hills branch in October, with some attributing the shutdown to changes in management and culture under the new ownership. As the Huntting Inn building, dating back to 1699, necessitates significant repair work, the future of the iconic steakhouse remains uncertain.

Business United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

