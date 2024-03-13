Iconic Southampton Waterfront Estate of Atlantic Records' Ahmet Ertegun Hits Market for $52 Million

The legendary Southampton estate, once home to Ahmet Ertegun, the co-founder of Atlantic Records, is now up for grabs, priced at a cool $52 million. This property, not just a home but a piece of American music history, was where Ertegun, dubbed the 'greatest record man' in U.S. history, entertained some of the biggest names in the industry. With its impressive 11,000-square-foot layout, the estate is a testament to Ertegun's grand vision for entertainment and luxury.

Architectural Marvel and Historical Significance

Known as the Boatman House, this 10-bedroom estate boasts a design inspired by a Russian dacha, highlighting Palladian architectural features that set it apart in the Hamptons' luxurious real estate market. Its waterfront location not only offers stunning views but also includes a private dock, an outdoor pool, and meticulously manicured gardens, ensuring privacy and serenity. The property's rich history and its connection to Ahmet Ertegun add layers of cultural significance, making it a unique acquisition for those who appreciate music history intertwined with luxury living.

Designed with grand entertaining in mind, the Boatman House features expansive living spaces, a professional-grade kitchen, and large outdoor areas that have hosted some of the music industry's most iconic figures over the years. The estate's amenities cater to a luxurious lifestyle, offering everything from an outdoor pool to a private dock, perfect for maritime enthusiasts. Its 10 bedrooms, each with its distinct charm, ensure ample space for guests, making it an ideal venue for hosting grand events or enjoying quiet retreats.

A Market Standout with a Musical Legacy

The listing of the Boatman House at $52 million places it among the top tier of luxury real estate in the Hamptons. The estate’s connection to Ahmet Ertegun and its embodiment of his legacy as a visionary in the music industry make it a standout offering. Tim Davis of the Corcoran Group, the estate's listing agent, highlights its impeccable condition and historical significance as key selling points. As the Hamptons real estate market continues to attract high-net-worth individuals, the Boatman House presents a rare opportunity to own a piece of music and cultural history, wrapped in the luxury that the Hamptons are renowned for.

As the Boatman House enters the market, it serves not only as a luxurious estate but as a monument to Ahmet Ertegun's monumental impact on music and entertainment. Its sale will mark a new chapter in the legacy of a man who shaped the sound of American music, making it a landmark transaction in the Hamptons' illustrious real estate history. This estate offers more than just a home; it provides a living piece of history, a sanctuary of luxury, and a testament to a legacy that continues to influence the music world today.