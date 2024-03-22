Iconic 'Roseanne' House Hits Market in Evansville: Live in TV History for $225K

Evansville, Indiana, not only boasts of its quaint charm but also holds a piece of television history within its bounds. The house that once represented the Conner family's home in the beloved sitcom 'Roseanne' is now up for grabs. This unique opportunity merges nostalgia with real estate, offering fans a chance to own a slice of TV heritage.

From Screen to Sale

Located at 619 Runnymeade Ave, the house that served as the facade for the fictional Lanford, Illinois, home of the Conners, is on the market. Listed at $225,000, the property promises not just a residence but a tangible connection to television lore. The creator of 'Roseanne', Matt Williams, an Evansville native, chose this particular house to represent the blue-collar essence of the show, making it an emblem of 90s television culture.

Updated Living with a Historic Facade

Despite its fame, the house is not stuck in the past. Recent renovations ensure modern comfort without erasing its historic charm. With four bedrooms and two full baths, the property is spacious for families or fans dreaming of living in a piece of television history. Updates include a new roof, A/C motor, basement waterproofing, fresh paint in February 2024, and new carpet in March 2024.

The house maintains its iconic exterior while offering a refreshed interior and a privacy-fenced backyard.

A Unique Real Estate Opportunity

For enthusiasts of the show or collectors of unique properties, the sale represents a rare chance to invest in a piece of pop culture. Beyond the novelty, it's a solid home in a friendly neighborhood, close to the University of Evansville, enhancing its appeal to a broad audience. While the house is sold as is, its blend of historical significance, recent updates, and prime location make it an intriguing proposition for many.

As this iconic property finds its way onto the market, it invites not just potential homeowners but also fans of the show to revisit the impact of 'Roseanne' on television and culture. Owning the Conner house is more than a real estate transaction; it's an acquisition of a piece of television history, offering a unique way to cherish and live within a story beloved by millions.