Iconic Radio Voice Larry Kendrix Retires After 46 Years in Broadcasting

GRAY, Tenn. -- A significant era in classic rock radio came to a close this Sunday, as Larry Kendrix, a revered radio personality at WQUT Tri-Cities Classic Rock, signed off for the last time, marking the end of an illustrious 46-year career in broadcasting. Kendrix, whose voice has become synonymous with the genre's greatest hits, shared his journey from a 1978 start at WMEV in Marion, Virginia, to becoming a staple at WQUT, touching on his unique background as both a U.S. Army veteran and former police officer.

From the Army to the Airwaves

Kendrix's foray into radio began while he was still serving in the Army and working in law enforcement, juggling his duties with his passion for music and broadcasting. His career saw him transition from WMEV to other notable stations such as WXBQ, WOLD, and WKLR, before finally settling at WQUT. His dedication to the craft and his ability to connect with listeners through classic rock anthems and engaging storytelling made him a beloved figure in the Tri-Cities area.

A Farewell to the Fans

On his last day, Kendrix expressed profound gratitude towards the WQUT listeners who have tuned in over the years, attributing his long-standing career to their unwavering support. The radio veteran shared memorable moments from his career and insights into the evolution of radio broadcasting, highlighting how technological advancements have transformed the way audiences consume music and radio content. Kendrix's departure not only signifies the end of an era for WQUT but also marks a significant moment in the broader radio industry, as it loses one of its most experienced and respected voices.

Legacy and Reflections

As Kendrix steps away from the microphone, his contributions to the radio industry and to classic rock music will not be forgotten. Colleagues and listeners alike remember him as a mentor, friend, and iconic voice that brought countless classic hits to life. His story is a testament to the impact one individual can have on a community and an industry, inspiring future generations of broadcasters. While Kendrix may be retiring, his legacy will continue to resonate through the airwaves and in the hearts of all who had the pleasure of hearing his voice.

The departure of Larry Kendrix from WQUT Tri-Cities Classic Rock is not just the end of a career but a moment for reflection on the power of radio and its enduring place in our lives. As technology evolves and the media landscape shifts, the essence of radio - connection, community, and music - remains timeless. Kendrix's journey from the military to music, and his dedication to his listeners, underscores the unique role radio personalities play in enriching our daily experiences. As we bid farewell to a broadcasting legend, we also celebrate the enduring legacy of radio and its capacity to bring people together, one song at a time.