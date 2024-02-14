Iconic Pacific Heights Mansion, Once Home to Nicolas Cage, Listed for $3.5 Million

In the heart of San Francisco's prestigious Pacific Heights, an iconic Victorian mansion that once belonged to Hollywood star Nicolas Cage is now on the market for $3.5 million. The grand 6,925-square-foot home, located at 1945 Franklin Street, has a rich history and a unique opportunity for new owners to leave their mark after a fire in 2020.

Advertisment

A Storied Past: From Nicolas Cage to Stephen Hawking

The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom residence has seen its fair share of famous occupants. Prior to Cage's ownership, the house was home to actress Patricia Arquette. It has also hosted notable figures such as Werner Erhard and Howard Grossman. Perhaps one of the most intriguing events to take place within its walls was Stephen Hawking's famous black hole presentation.

The 2020 Fire and Current Renovations

Advertisment

The house suffered fire damage in 2020, leading to extensive repairs and renovations. Currently, the structural work has been completed, and the interior is estimated to take an additional six to nine months before it is fully restored. The new owners will have the chance to customize the unfinished parts of the home to their liking.

A New Chapter Begins: The House's Transformation

Originally listed for $12 million, the price dropped to $6.5 million before the current owners purchased it in 2019. They have since moved to Colorado during the pandemic, leaving the house ready for its next chapter. The property boasts a large family room, dining room, kitchen with islands and bay windows, an in-home theater, a garage with space for four cars, an elevator, a wine cellar, and multiple closets.

As the house prepares for its new occupants, the blend of historical charm and modern renovations promises a captivating narrative. The mansion stands as a testament to the resilience of San Francisco's architectural heritage and the enduring allure of Pacific Heights.

The Nicolas Cage connection, the fire, and the upcoming transformation make this property a unique opportunity for those seeking a piece of history and a chance to create their own story within the walls of this remarkable home.