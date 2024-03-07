Iconic Mandrake Bar to Close Doors, Paving Way for New Concept 'No Smoking' in Culver City

On a section of La Cienega Boulevard, Mandrake Bar, a beacon for local artists and a key player in establishing Culver City's Arts District, has announced its closure after 18 years. Opened in 2006 by Flora Wiegmann, Drew Heitzler, and Justin Beal, the bar was renowned for its creative programming and unique aesthetics. Its last day of operation will be March 16, with plans to transition to a new bar concept named No Smoking, set to open in April.

The End of an Era for Mandrake Bar

Mandrake Bar, with its eclectic mix of readings, video installations, and art exhibits, not only offered a space for artistic expression but also played a pivotal role in the cultural development of Culver City. The decision to close was influenced by the major life changes of its founders, including remote work shifts and personal milestones, marking an end to a significant chapter in the local arts scene. The community's response to the closure has been overwhelmingly positive, with patrons sharing fond memories and expressing gratitude for the space that Mandrake provided.

The upcoming bar, No Smoking, is expected to retain the welcoming and comfortable atmosphere that Mandrake was known for. Shin Irvin and Ben Rojo, the new leaseholders and longtime fans of Mandrake, aim to preserve the essence of the bar while introducing their unique vision. The founders of Mandrake have expressed their support for this transition, hopeful that the new concept will continue to serve the community just as successfully.