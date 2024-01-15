Iconic Dutch Colonial-Style Home in Newport Beach Up for Sale

On the balmy Balboa Peninsula Point of Newport Beach, California, an iconic Dutch Colonial-style home has been put up for sale. Known for its classic gambrel roof and prime corner lot, the property stands out not only for its unique architecture but also for its late owner's ardent passion for gardening and active community engagement.

Eclectic Community Life

The Balboa Peninsula Point neighborhood is an enchanting mix of old and new - a close-knit community that celebrates its diversity. From Craftsman bungalows to Spanish Revival haciendas, the architectural styles vary, yet the sense of unity among the residents is palpable. The locality is known for fostering community spirit through annual Easter egg hunts and Fourth of July parades. The active, water-oriented lifestyle is another highlight, with popular spots like The Wedge drawing surfers, and the secluded stretch of sand near the property offering a serene beach experience.

House of Charm and Comfort

The Dutch Colonial-style home itself is a gem. With a footprint that is approximately 30% larger than the neighborhood norm, the spacious house offers panoramic views of the ocean. The interior is a perfect blend of vintage charm and modern comfort, featuring bead-board wall and ceiling details, reclaimed brick fireplaces, and wood floors. The kitchen is fitted with high-end Bosch appliances and quartz counters. The property also features an enclosed brick courtyard and a trellis-topped Dutch door entry, seamlessly combining traditional design elements with contemporary comforts.

Encompassing more than 3,000 square feet, the home also boasts flourishing gardens and fruitful trees, a testament to the late owner's love for greenery. With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the house is spacious enough to accommodate a large family. Listed at US $4.995 million, this vintage home, restored and updated, is ready to welcome its new owners and continue its story in the heart of this vibrant community.