Iconic Dairy Inn in St. Petersburg to Be Replaced with Luxury Townhomes

The iconic Dairy Inn ice cream shop in St. Petersburg, a beloved community staple since 1947, is set to be demolished to make way for a new luxury housing development. Everett Vance, owner of The Vance Group, plans to construct six upscale Mediterranean-style townhomes on the site, with features including private elevators and rooftop terraces. The decision comes after the shop's closure and aims to address the growing demand for housing in the area.

End of an Era for Dairy Inn

The Dairy Inn, known for its delightful ice cream and community presence, closed its doors after decades of service. Everett Vance's acquisition of the property for $740,000 in December marks a significant change for the neighborhood. The shop, which underwent renovations last year before its sale, had been a fixture on the corner of Dr. MLK St. N and 12th Ave N. The Johnsons, who have managed Dairy Inn since 2015, are also looking to sell their other business, Old Farmer Creamery, indicating a shift away from their longstanding involvement in the community's food and beverage scene.

Luxury Housing to Meet Growing Demand

The approved project will feature six townhomes, each equipped with 3-4 bedrooms and bathrooms, along with modern amenities such as private elevators and two-car garages. Priced between $1.2 million and $1.6 million, these homes are designed to attract residents seeking proximity to downtown without living in its immediate vicinity. By limiting the development to six units, The Vance Group aims to prevent overcrowding, ensuring a comfortable and exclusive living experience. This development reflects the broader trend of increasing demand for housing in St. Petersburg, as the city continues to attract new residents.

Community Response and Future Prospects

While the transition from a cherished ice cream shop to luxury townhomes may evoke mixed feelings within the community, Vance anticipates the project will ultimately be seen as a valuable addition to the neighborhood. Addressing concerns about the loss of a local business, he emphasizes the pressing need for more residential options in the area. As St. Petersburg evolves, the development of these townhomes represents a step towards accommodating its growing population, with construction expected to commence within the next six to twelve months.

The replacement of Dairy Inn with luxury townhomes symbolizes a significant transformation for Crescent Lake, blending the area's rich history with contemporary living solutions. As the community prepares to bid farewell to a local favorite, the new development promises to introduce a fresh dynamic, contributing to the ongoing growth and diversification of St. Petersburg's residential landscape.