Iconic Cape Cod Ice Cream Parlor Since 1934, Favored by Celebrities, Up for Sale

Steeped in history and cherished memories, a beloved Cape Cod ice cream parlor that has served scoops to the likes of Jackie Kennedy and Adam Sandler is searching for a new owner. Doug and Peggy Warren, the custodians of this sweet legacy for 24 years, are ready to pass the baton to someone keen on preserving its rich tradition. As the third-oldest ice cream shop in New England, its sale marks a significant moment not only for the local community but for ice cream aficionados everywhere.

Legacy of Licks and Laughs

Since its establishment in 1934, the ice cream parlor has become more than just a place to enjoy a cone on a summer day; it's a repository of community history and celebrity visits. Over the years, the shop has delighted customers with its unique flavors and warm, welcoming atmosphere. The Warrens have been instrumental in maintaining the shop's historic charm and its reputation for quality and creativity. The shop's connection to the Kennedy family, through custom flavors for Ethel Kennedy and catering at Kennedy compound weddings, adds to its storied legacy.

Celebrity Sweet Spot

The parlor's walls could tell countless stories of famous visitors, including Ryan Reynolds with Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Chris Pratt, and Eddie Murphy. These celebrity endorsements have turned the shop into a landmark, drawing ice cream lovers from across the country. Yet, despite its star-studded clientele, the shop has remained grounded in its commitment to serving the local community, with generations of families working behind its counters.

Preserving A Piece of History

The sale of this iconic establishment is about more than just a business transaction; it's about finding someone who values its heritage as much as the Warrens do. The new owner will inherit not only the shop's recipes and equipment but its place in the heart of the Cape Cod community. As the Warrens look to retirement, they hope to see the shop continue to serve up joy and deliciousness for many years to come. With a legacy of quality, community, and celebrity, the future of this ice cream parlor promises to be as rich and flavorful as its history.

As this chapter closes for the Warrens, the story of one of New England's oldest ice cream parlors is far from over. The new custodian will have the opportunity to continue a tradition that has brought smiles to countless faces, making it a sweet deal in more ways than one. The legacy of this Cape Cod treasure is poised for its next scoop, serving up frozen treats and warm memories for generations to come.