Icon of the Seas: Setting Sail into a New Era of Luxury Sea Travel

The nautical world is abuzz with the arrival of Royal Caribbean International's newest marvel, the Icon of the Seas. Docking at PortMiami on January 10, the ship's uniquely innovative design, coupled with its unmatched amenities, make it the largest cruise ship in the world, setting a new benchmark in luxury sea travel.

The Pearl: A Shining Beacon of Innovation

At the heart of the Icon of the Seas lies its crown jewel, the Pearl. This five-deck tall glass structure is a testament to modern naval architecture, designed to enhance natural light and provide breathtaking ocean views, bringing the beauty of the sea to the heart of the ship. This is just one of the ways the ship has been designed with an emphasis on improving movement and navigation for guests, even allowing for easier access from Deck 2 to Deck 8 without the need for elevators.

Unparalleled Amenities and Experiences

The Icon of the Seas has been built with the discerning traveler in mind. Offering over 40 restaurants and bars, three-story townhouses, and a verdant Central Park with over 33,000 plants, the ship is truly a floating city. However, the ship's focus is on the water experiences. Pools facing the sea, beds that adjust to provide ocean views, and even a swim-up bar, ensure that guests are never far from the calming sea view.

Thrill Island: The Ultimate Adventure Playground

For the more adventurous, the ship's Thrill Island is a playground like no other. With waterslides, a surfing area, rock-climbing wall, mini-golf, and the heart-stopping Crown's Edge adventure which suspends participants 154 feet above the ocean, Thrill Island is the epitome of high-seas adventure. The Empire Supper Club, with its eight-course meals, provides a perfect end to a thrilling day.

The Journey of the Icon of the Seas

Brought to life through a long-term project that began as early as 2017, the general plan for the ship was set in 2018 with design details finalized in 2019. Recent additions include thematic elements to the mini-golf course and adjustments to the layout for better guest flow. The Icon of the Seas now sails year-round from Miami, offering weeklong or shorter trips to the Caribbean, its maiden voyage marking a new era in luxury sea travel.