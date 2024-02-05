ICIC Unveils 2023 Impact Report Showcasing Entrepreneurial Success in Underserved Communities

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), a renowned organization focused on accelerating small business growth in under-resourced communities, has unveiled its 2023 Impact Report. The report illuminates the achievements and resilience of entrepreneurs hailing from underserved areas across North America, underscoring the support extended to over 3,000 businesses in 56 states, territories, and Canadian provinces.

ICIC: A Catalyst for Inclusive Economic Prosperity

A significant percentage of these businesses are BIPOC-owned (72%) and woman-owned (68%), highlighting ICIC's role as more than just a support system. It fosters a robust community of entrepreneurs who contribute significantly to economic growth and job creation in their respective areas.

Spotlight on Success Stories

Included in the report are the narratives of ten entrepreneurs who exemplify the success stories ICIC aims to replicate. One such entrepreneur is Liseth Velez, the Founder & CEO of LJV Development. As a veteran and a woman of color, Velez credits ICIC for opening doors to opportunities and instilling a sense of belonging within a vibrant community of entrepreneurs.

ICIC's Dedication to Thought Leadership

Steve Grossman, CEO of ICIC, highlights the organization's unwavering commitment to serving business owners in underserved communities. He emphasizes ICIC's dedication to thought leadership through extensive research and collaboration. The 2023 Impact Report underscores the transformative role of ICIC in nurturing and empowering entrepreneurs, thereby contributing to the economic fabric of society.

Founded by Michael Porter, a Harvard Business School professor, ICIC operates as a research and strategy organization. Its mission is to drive inclusive economic prosperity by creating jobs, income, and wealth for residents in underserved communities.