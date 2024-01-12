en English
Law

ICE Unveils Updated Body-Worn Camera Policy for Enhanced Accountability

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:09 pm EST
Building on a pledge for greater transparency and accountability, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has unveiled an updated policy for its personnel concerning the use of body-worn cameras (BWCs). This development aligns ICE with the broader U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) policy on BWCs and adheres to the Executive Order on advancing effective policing to enhance public trust and safety.

Aiming for Greater Transparency and Accountability

According to Deputy Director Patrick J. Lechleitner, the new policy aims to foster public trust through accountability, effectiveness, and transparency. By mandating the use of BWCs during various enforcement activities, ICE seeks to offer a visible commitment to its mission. Activities requiring the use of BWCs include at-large arrests, searches incident to arrest, investigatory detentions, execution of warrants and subpoenas, execution of removal orders, protection of federal facilities, response to disturbances at ICE facilities, and emergency responses.

Exclusions and Limitations

While the policy covers a wide range of enforcement activities, it does not extend to all. The policy specifically stipulates that BWCs will not be used solely to record First Amendment activities. Furthermore, there are exclusions related to specific investigative activities, maintaining a delicate balance between transparency and the need for operational integrity.

Rollout Challenges and Future Plans

Despite the policy’s establishment, ICE currently faces resource limitations, preventing the outfitting of all personnel with BWCs. However, the department has already procured a number of cameras, set to be deployed to officers and investigators in select locations in the coming months, in accordance with the new policy guidelines. This policy is the result of a concerted effort, developed with input from various DHS agencies and offices, and builds on a pilot program initiated by ICE in December 2021. The DHS-wide policy is a continuation of testing and phased rollouts across component agencies over the last two years.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

