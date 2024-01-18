Ice Storm Warning Issued for Oregon and Washington: Residents Brace for Icy Conditions

The National Weather Service has instigated an Ice Storm Warning for significant portions of western Oregon and southwest Washington. The warning is set to commence at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and is expected to last through the early hours of Wednesday morning. The forecast does not predict substantial snow flurries, with accumulation likely to be less than an inch.

Freezing Temperatures and Icy Conditions

Temperatures are projected to remain perilously low, with wind chill values reaching the single digits. A transition from snow showers to freezing rain and sleet is expected by 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. This freezing rain is set to cause significant ice accumulations on roads, trees, and power lines, leading to hazardous driving conditions and an increased risk of power outages.

Warning Set to Lift by Wednesday

The ice storm warning is scheduled to end by 4 a.m. on Wednesday, with temperatures slowly starting to rise and the freezing rain expected to shift to regular rain. Nonetheless, the risk of freezing pipes will persist through Wednesday, with temperatures likely to remain below freezing for nearly 110 uninterrupted hours following this latest bout of winter weather.

Winter Storm Indigo Brings More Icy Conditions

Winter Storm Indigo is poised to bring back icy conditions to the Northwest, with an ice storm warning issued for parts of Washington and northwestern Oregon. Heavy ice accumulation is expected before the freezing rain transitions to rain as temperatures rise, potentially causing damage to trees and leading to power outages. Certain areas of the Oregon coast could experience between 3 to 5 inches of rain, while over an inch of rain is anticipated along the I-5 corridor, and parts of the Cascades could witness over a foot of snow.