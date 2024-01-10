Ice Skating Rinks Rise in Popularity across America: A New Trend in Winter Recreation

As America embraces the winter season, a unique trend is shaping the landscape, transforming iconic city skylines and sunny shores alike into winter wonderlands. Ice skating rinks, both old and new, are cropping up across the country, attracting seasoned skaters and newcomers alike, and infusing a touch of nostalgic merriment into the chilly air.

Skating with a View in New York

Iconic locations in New York have been transformed into winter destinations. Glide in Brooklyn Bridge Park, for instance, allows people to skate under the Brooklyn Bridge. Since its opening in November, this picturesque rink, framed by the stunning Manhattan skyline, has attracted nearly 300 skaters at a time. The experience is further heightened by twinkling lights, digital art, and a glass-walled café serving refreshments post-skating. Not to be outdone, Pier 17 and the Edge in Hudson Yards have taken the skating experience to new heights, literally, with a synthetic ice rink on the rooftop and the opportunity to skate 100 stories high, respectively. The Oculus at the World Trade Center has also jumped on the bandwagon, offering roller skating on synthetic ice. Meanwhile, classic rinks at Rockefeller Center and Wollman Rink in Central Park continue to draw crowds.

A Nationwide Trend

This trend isn’t confined to New York. Across the nation, new rinks are providing an affordable and engaging winter activity. Unlike the old indoor mall rinks, these venues offer scenic views, coupled with the appeal of food and drinks, and are particularly designed to cater to the social media generation. Synthetic ice rinks are gaining popularity for their energy efficiency and ease of installation. In Portland, Oregon, an outdoor rink opened for the first time in 24 years, selling out pre-sale tickets and is considering extending its season due to high demand. It’s not just a rink either; it’s a winter village featuring fire pits, dining tables, and themed entertainment nights.

Rolling with the Hits and Misses

Not all rinks have been met with resounding applause. In Indianapolis, a new rink at Gainbridge Fieldhouse has already met its goal of attracting 20,000 skaters with time to spare. U.S. Figure Skating reports a 10% increase in beginners this season, indicative of the growing interest in the sport. Conversely, a synthetic ice rink in Florida failed to deliver the expected skating experience, leading to disappointment among some visitors seeking a traditional winter holiday activity. This tells us that while innovations are welcome, authenticity and quality remain paramount.