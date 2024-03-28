ICE Detains 216 With Drug Convictions in Nationwide Sweep: Fentanyl, Cocaine Trafficking Highlighted

In a decisive operation spanning 12 days, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested 216 illegal migrants with serious drug trafficking convictions, signaling a significant crackdown on drug-related crimes across the United States. The detainees, hailing from 30 different countries, were involved in the trafficking of highly dangerous substances, including fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, across 25 jurisdictions, including major cities like Boston, Seattle, and Washington D.C.

Operation Details and Impact

The operation, conducted from March 11 to March 22, targeted non-citizens with convictions for drug trafficking or multiple drug possessions. Acting ICE Director P.J. Lechleitner emphasized the focus on smart and effective immigration enforcement to protect homeland security by arresting and removing individuals undermining public safety and violating immigration laws. Of those arrested, 36 have already been deported, with the remainder expected to follow soon. Highlighted cases include a Mexican national convicted of money laundering and narcotics conspiracy, and a Salvadoran citizen convicted for intending to distribute fentanyl.

The Ongoing Drug Crisis

Lechleitner highlighted the severe impact of drug trafficking on public safety, noting nearly 110,000 drug overdose deaths in FY 2023 alone, according to CDC figures. The operation underscores ICE's commitment to combating the drug crisis, despite facing challenges like stretched resources and funding constraints. The effort aligns with broader law enforcement objectives to disrupt transnational criminal enterprises and mitigate the spread of perilous drugs in American communities.

Future Enforcement and Community Safety

ERO Deputy Executive Associate Director Russ Hott praised the operation's execution, emphasizing its role in promoting public safety and disrupting the activities of those trafficking dangerous drugs like fentanyl. With ERO arresting over 73,822 non-citizens with criminal histories in FY 2023, the operation marks a continued effort to rid neighborhoods of drug-related dangers and reaffirms ICE's dedication to protecting American communities from the threats posed by illegal drug trafficking.