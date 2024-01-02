en English
Business

ICA Annual Meeting: High Demand with Limited Tickets and Accommodation Left

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
ICA Annual Meeting: High Demand with Limited Tickets and Accommodation Left

The Internet Commerce Association (ICA) has announced its annual meeting, a coveted event in the digital commerce industry, scheduled to take place in Las Vegas from January 17 to 20. The event, which serves as a platform for industry leaders to exchange insights and strategies, is witnessing high demand, with a limited number of tickets still available.

The Race for the Remaining Tickets

According to Kamila Sekiewicz, the Executive Director of ICA, there are roughly ten spots left for interested individuals. The tickets are priced at $599 each, however, potential attendees have the opportunity to avail a significant discount. By opting to become a member of the ICA at an annual rate of $600, participants can receive a 50% reduction on the ticket price, effectively bringing the cost down to a more affordable bracket. Notably, ICA members at the Bronze level and above are eligible for at least one complimentary ticket.

Accommodation Hurdle

Despite the lure of the event, attendees are facing a hiccup in the form of accommodation. Resorts World, the main venue for the event, is fully booked. This has led to attendees scrambling for alternative lodging options. Prospective attendees are resorting to direct booking or utilizing hotel comparison websites to secure affordable rooms.

Pre-Meeting Leisure Activities

Apart from the main event, the ICA has scheduled a variety of pre-meeting leisure activities on January 18. The Red Rocks hike and the pickleball tournament are proving to be particularly popular among participants. These activities are filling up quickly, adding to the overall allure of the event.

As the event draws closer, the race for the remaining tickets and accommodations is intensifying, demonstrating the prominence and demand for the ICA’s annual meeting.

Business Travel & Tourism United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

