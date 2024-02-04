IBM Enforces In-Person Work Policy for US Managers

In a significant policy shift, IBM has mandated that all US-based managers report in-person to an office or client location at least three days a week. The company will use badge-in data to monitor individual's presence, which will then be shared with managers and human resources.

Relocation or Termination

According to an internal memo circulated by Senior Vice President John Granger on January 16, managers who currently work remotely and reside more than 50 miles from an IBM office must relocate closer by the start of August. Those who fail to do so and are unable to secure a remote role approved by the company will face termination.

Exceptions and Exclusions

While the new policy is set to affect a large number of employees, exceptions will be made for individuals with medical conditions or those in military service. This move comes in the wake of IBM's recent reduction in office space, following closures in Philadelphia, central New York, and Iowa.

Future of Work at IBM

IBM's CEO, Arvind Krishna, has been vocal about his preference for in-person work, suggesting that remote workers could see a slower pace of promotions. Despite the company's optimistic outlook for 2024, it plans to cut jobs this year, with the recent elimination of 3,900 positions in January 2023. It is also projected to use AI to eliminate an additional 7,800 jobs over the next five years, even as it continues to hire new talent.

Broader Trends in the Workplace

IBM's new policy reflects a broader trend in workplace practices, with companies like UPS also abandoning hybrid work models in favor of full-time office attendance. However, a study by The Conference Board suggests that only a small fraction of CEOs prioritize a full-time return to the office, with a focus instead on talent attraction and retention. Meanwhile, a survey by EY US indicates a significant decline in full-time remote work among C-suite leaders, suggesting that hybrid work models are increasingly becoming the norm.