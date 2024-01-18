IBM Discontinues Long-Standing Invention Rewards Program

In a surprising turn of events, tech giant IBM has officially discontinued its long-standing Invention Achievement Award Plan. This program, which was conceived to incentivize innovation among employees, was a key part of IBM's intellectual property strategy. It awarded points to employees for filing patents or publishing articles that could be used as defense against competing patents. These points could be converted into cash bonuses once a specific threshold was achieved.

Advertisment

Implications of the Termination

The termination of the award plan, effective as of December 31, 2023, has left a great number of IBM employees in a state of unrest. According to an internal memo, employees had until the end of the year to convert their accrued points into cash. However, any unconverted points below the threshold for a payout would not be transferred to a new system. This abrupt change potentially results in financial losses for workers who had accrued points but were unable to convert them in time.

The Review Process

Advertisment

It is noteworthy that the review process for these inventions was reported to take months, thus leaving some employees unable to convert their points in time. This has sparked discontent among the employees, with some expressing their disappointment openly. A former IBM employee quoted a colleague still with the company as saying, 'My opinion, the invention award program was buggered a long time ago'.

Lack of Transparency from IBM

IBM has yet to provide a clear explanation or context in response to inquiries about this significant change. This lack of transparency has added to the growing dissatisfaction among the employees. While it is clear that the cancellation of the scheme has eliminated a financial liability for IBM, the repercussions on employee morale and innovation culture remain to be seen.