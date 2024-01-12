IBAT Paves Way for Sustainable Lithium Extraction with MDLE Plant Deployment

International Battery Metals Ltd. (IBAT) has inked a term sheet for the deployment of its Modular Direct Lithium Extraction Plant (MDLE Plant) with a significant producer of battery-grade lithium carbonate in the western United States. The MDLE Plant, a marvel of IBAT’s proprietary technology, harnesses the power of selective absorption media to reduce chemical use, curtail by-product waste, and recover over 98% of process water, promising a sustainable future for lithium extraction.

Revolutionizing Lithium Production

The MDLE Plant is set to revolutionize lithium production in North America, marking the dawn of the first commercial direct lithium extraction operation in the region. The plant is projected to kick off with an annual production capacity of 4,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate, with an ambitious plan to double the output following optimization. This partnership is not just about numbers; it represents a significant stride in lithium extraction technology, promising faster lithium chloride delivery with minimal environmental impact.

Fiscal Arrangements and Future Projections

As part of the agreement, IBAT will receive mobilization fees, equipment rentals, and royalties based on production and sales value. The company retains the technology rights and will be the exclusive supplier of the absorption media, reinforcing its market position. The MDLE Plant, originally constructed in Lake Charles, Louisiana, is designed for rapid deployment and scalability, reinforcing its value proposition. IBAT’s extraction technology has been independently validated for performance, underlining its potential in the lithium extraction industry.

Leading the Charge for a Sustainable Future

With this partnership, IBAT is not just leading the charge for advanced lithium extraction; it’s also paving the way for a more sustainable future. The MDLE Plant’s ability to recycle over 98% of process water addresses one of the major environmental concerns associated with lithium production. As the world races to transition to electric vehicles, the demand for lithium is poised to skyrocket. IBAT’s technology promises a future where this demand can be met without compromising the health of our planet.