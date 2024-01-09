en English
Business

Ian Dailey Promoted to Deputy City Manager of Torrance

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:53 pm EST
Ian Dailey Promoted to Deputy City Manager of Torrance

In a recent development, the City of Torrance has announced the promotion of Ian Dailey to the position of Deputy City Manager. The promotion comes as a recognition of Dailey’s expertise in financial management, forward-thinking approach, and adaptability that he displayed while serving as the city’s assistant finance director.

From Finance Director to Deputy City Manager

Dailey’s appointment was confirmed by City Manager Aram Chaparyan who praised his work and dedication to the city. While the city did not disclose the exact salary, it noted that the monthly salary range for the Deputy City Manager is between $14,306 and $19,742.

In his new role, Dailey will be responsible for several strategic initiatives including the advancement of Torrance’s Strategic Plan, labor relations, economic growth, legislative affairs, development incentive programs, and land management.

Bringing Expertise and Experience to the Table

Dailey’s educational background and experience make him an ideal candidate for the role. He holds a bachelor’s degree in managerial economics and a master’s degree in public administration with a certificate in public sector financial management.

Having initially joined the Torrance team in December 2009, he left in May 2013 to pursue a role in Massachusetts, only to return in August 2018. Eventually, he ascended to the position of assistant finance director, where he managed daily operations within the Finance Department, introduced new systems for budgeting and payroll, and played a key role in restoring the city’s financial reserves.

Looking Forward to a Bright Future

With Dailey’s promotion, the City of Torrance looks forward to leveraging his expertise and leadership to further its strategic initiatives and continue its economic growth.

Business Economy United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

