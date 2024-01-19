IAC's Fourth Quarter Financial Results: A Glimpse into the Future

IAC, the New York-based powerhouse (NASDAQ: IAC), is set to release its fourth quarter financial results after market close on February 13, 2024. Following the release, IAC's CEO Joey Levin will share a letter to shareholders, an anticipated tradition that often carries forward-looking statements.

Peering into the Future with IAC

The day after the results release, February 14, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, IAC and Angi Inc. will host a conference call. This event, open to the public, will discuss the outcomes of the fourth quarter in detail. Investors worldwide will have access to both the results and the shareholder letter via the investor relations section on the IAC website.

Understanding the IAC Ecosystem

Known for its knack for building companies, IAC's diverse portfolio boasts category-leading businesses such as Angi Inc., Dotdash Meredith, and Care.com. At its core, the company fosters a culture of curiosity, innovation, and financially disciplined opportunism, driving its continued evolution and growth.

Over the course of two transformative decades, IAC has spawned 11 public companies and nurtured numerous leaders. While its headquarters reside in New York City, the company's influence reaches across the globe with operational locations worldwide.

IAC's Financial Trajectory

In its last earnings report on November 7, 2023, IAC surpassed expectations by reporting earnings per share of ($0.30), a significant leap from the analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51). With revenue standing at $1.11 billion for the quarter, the company has generated ($1.24) earnings per share over the last year.

Looking ahead, IAC aims to grow its earnings from ($3.07) to ($2.46) per share in the coming year. As the estimated earnings date approaches, investors and market watchers keenly anticipate the release of the fourth quarter results and the CEO's letter for further insights into the company's trajectory.