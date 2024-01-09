i2c Inc.’s Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Farooq Ranks Among Top 2% of Scientists Globally

Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Farooq, the vice president of learning and development at global banking and payment solutions provider, i2c Inc., has secured a position among the world’s top 2% of scientists, as ranked by Stanford University’s Stanford-Elsevier ranking. This recognition is a testament to his immense contribution to the scientific community, as well as his influence, as reflected by the number of times his work has been cited by peers.

A Prestigious Recognition

The Stanford-Elsevier ranking is known for its rigorous selection process, with the top scientists being chosen based on a composite score. This score, known as the c-score, takes into account up to 40 different citation metrics for each scientist. Making it to this esteemed list is a clear validation of Dr. Farooq’s exceptional expertise and the global influence he holds within the scientific community.

An Illustrious Career

With a career spanning over three decades, Dr. Farooq’s work has largely been focused on various realms of science. His extensive research interests include programming languages, data warehousing, distributed computing, blockchain technologies, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, generative AI, and federated learning. His scientific contributions have been widely recognized, with numerous research papers published in both international and national journals and conferences.

i2c Inc: A Hub for Innovation

Founded in 2001, i2c Inc. is based in Silicon Valley and offers banking, credit, debit, and prepaid programs through its proprietary technology. The company emphasizes its commitment to fostering an environment conducive to innovation and high achievement, and Dr. Farooq’s recognition is a shining testament to these values. Supporting users in over 200 countries and territories, i2c Inc. ensures flexibility, agility, security, and reliability within its unified platform.