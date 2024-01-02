en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

‘I Have a Dream’ Scholarship Banquet: Empowering Students of Color

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
‘I Have a Dream’ Scholarship Banquet: Empowering Students of Color

For over 38 years, Madison-based organization, Women in Focus Inc., has been championing educational excellence and advancing the development of children of color. The ‘I Have a Dream’ Scholarship Banquet and Ball, an annual event organized by the foundation, is a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and a significant fundraiser. This year, the event is slated for January 13 at the Wisconsin Masonic Center.

More Than Just a Celebration

The ball is not just a celebration, it is a critical fundraising event. All proceeds raised during the event directly fund scholarships. To date, Women in Focus Inc. has awarded over $500,000 in scholarships to 423 students in Dane County.

A Night of Enrichment and Entertainment

The event is a blend of enrichment and entertainment, featuring a silent auction, a 360 photo booth, and the presence of past scholarship recipients. One such notable past recipient, Taylor Kilgore, will be returning to the event as the keynote speaker.

Emphasizing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Women in Focus Inc. is committed to highlighting the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) during a time when these values are being challenged both statewide and nationwide. The organization is dedicated to providing educational opportunities to students of color, including those attending trade schools or returning to college after a break. Scholarships are presented each April at a reception at the Goodman Community Center.

Changes in Venue

The event, traditionally held at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, has been relocated to the Wisconsin Masonic Center due to renovations. The event is expected to have a familial atmosphere, akin to a family reunion, celebrating the tight-knit community in Madison.

0
Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

University of Mississippi Students Shine at PLMA's University Outreach Program

By BNN Correspondents

Pakistan's HEC Extends Deadline for Centralised IT Apprenticeship Test

By Rizwan Shah

FCC Seeks Public Input for New Cybersecurity Program for Schools and Libraries

By Momen Zellmi

East Mississippi Community College Football: A Beacon of Transformation and Achievement

By Salman Khan

South African Education Department Faces Teacher Placement Challenges ...
@Education · 8 mins
South African Education Department Faces Teacher Placement Challenges ...
heart comment 0
School Monitoring Committee Meetings to Resume in State’s Government Schools

By Dil Bar Irshad

School Monitoring Committee Meetings to Resume in State's Government Schools
Assam Launches Gunotsav: A Comprehensive Educational Evaluation Exercise

By Dil Bar Irshad

Assam Launches Gunotsav: A Comprehensive Educational Evaluation Exercise
Assam Government Launches ‘Gunotsav 2024’ For Comprehensive Student Evaluation

By Rafia Tasleem

Assam Government Launches 'Gunotsav 2024' For Comprehensive Student Evaluation
DMGS Alumnus Dr. Azudialu-Obiejesi Pledges Support at Class Reunion

By Ebenezer Mensah

DMGS Alumnus Dr. Azudialu-Obiejesi Pledges Support at Class Reunion
Latest Headlines
World News
Neumora Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
12 seconds
Neumora Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Taunton's Peacocks Battle Turbulence in National League South
19 seconds
Taunton's Peacocks Battle Turbulence in National League South
New Orleans Saints Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Crucial Victory
37 seconds
New Orleans Saints Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Crucial Victory
CollPlant Initiates Pre-Clinical Trials for 3D-Bioprinted, Regenerative Breast Implants
38 seconds
CollPlant Initiates Pre-Clinical Trials for 3D-Bioprinted, Regenerative Breast Implants
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Key Medical Conferences in January 2024
40 seconds
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Key Medical Conferences in January 2024
Charity Meets Controversy: Oklahoma's Ethan Downs Stirs Red River Rivalry at Sugar Bowl
51 seconds
Charity Meets Controversy: Oklahoma's Ethan Downs Stirs Red River Rivalry at Sugar Bowl
Uncertainty Surrounds Charlie Cresswell's Future at Leeds United
2 mins
Uncertainty Surrounds Charlie Cresswell's Future at Leeds United
Debate Over Displaying Michael Madigan's Portrait Emerges Amid Upcoming Trial
3 mins
Debate Over Displaying Michael Madigan's Portrait Emerges Amid Upcoming Trial
Vladimir Coufal Ponders Future at West Ham Amidst Contract Discrepancies
4 mins
Vladimir Coufal Ponders Future at West Ham Amidst Contract Discrepancies
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app