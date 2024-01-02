‘I Have a Dream’ Scholarship Banquet: Empowering Students of Color

For over 38 years, Madison-based organization, Women in Focus Inc., has been championing educational excellence and advancing the development of children of color. The ‘I Have a Dream’ Scholarship Banquet and Ball, an annual event organized by the foundation, is a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and a significant fundraiser. This year, the event is slated for January 13 at the Wisconsin Masonic Center.

More Than Just a Celebration

The ball is not just a celebration, it is a critical fundraising event. All proceeds raised during the event directly fund scholarships. To date, Women in Focus Inc. has awarded over $500,000 in scholarships to 423 students in Dane County.

A Night of Enrichment and Entertainment

The event is a blend of enrichment and entertainment, featuring a silent auction, a 360 photo booth, and the presence of past scholarship recipients. One such notable past recipient, Taylor Kilgore, will be returning to the event as the keynote speaker.

Emphasizing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Women in Focus Inc. is committed to highlighting the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) during a time when these values are being challenged both statewide and nationwide. The organization is dedicated to providing educational opportunities to students of color, including those attending trade schools or returning to college after a break. Scholarships are presented each April at a reception at the Goodman Community Center.

Changes in Venue

The event, traditionally held at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, has been relocated to the Wisconsin Masonic Center due to renovations. The event is expected to have a familial atmosphere, akin to a family reunion, celebrating the tight-knit community in Madison.