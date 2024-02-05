I-20 Westbound Lane Closures in Bienville Parish Announced for Roadway Maintenance

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has declared lane closures on the westbound I-20 at Bear Creek, situated just east of the US 80 interchange, in Bienville Parish. The closures are slated for Wednesday, February 7th, and Thursday, February 8, 2024, running from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days. The closures have been scheduled to facilitate vital roadway maintenance operations.

Lane Restrictions and Weather Permitting Work

The affected stretch of the I-20 westbound will be narrowed down to a single lane during the closure period. There will be a 12’ load width restriction in place, and all work is subject to weather conditions.

Advisory for Motorists and Residents

The DOTD has called on the public to exercise patience and caution during this period. Motorists are urged to remain vigilant for the presence of work crews and their equipment while navigating through the construction site. The department has also issued an advisory to residents living near the active construction zone to exercise caution while driving, walking, or biking to ensure their safety and that of the workers.

The Importance of Roadway Maintenance

Roadway maintenance operations are crucial for maintaining the longevity and safety of our roads. These activities help prevent accidents, improve driving conditions, and prolong the life of the road infrastructure. As such, temporary inconveniences like lane closures are necessary steps to ensure longer-term benefits for all road users.