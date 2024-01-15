en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Hyzon Motors to Begin US Production of Fuel Cell Modules, Withdraws from European Market

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:23 am EST
Hyzon Motors to Begin US Production of Fuel Cell Modules, Withdraws from European Market

Hyzon Motors announced that it is moving forward with its plans to initiate series production of its 200-kW fuel cell modules for trucks in the second half of 2024. The production activities will be predominantly based in the United States. This decision came as Hyzon decided to pull out of the European market to focus more on the crucial American sphere and make a targeted utilization of its scarce capital resources.

Hyzon’s Strategic Shifts

While Hyzon withdraws from Europe, it continues to seek a local fulfillment partner who can make use of its fuel cell stacks. This strategy aligns with its existing partnerships in the USA with Fontaine Modification and in Australia/New Zealand. Here, the company has accomplished the delivery of a hydrogen-powered waste collection truck to Remondis. The production of fuel cell modules in the USA appears to be a strategic advantage, considering the available subsidies and the proximity to the MACH2 project, which is in line with the Department of Energy’s hydrogen hub program.

Resolving Past Issues

Hyzon has also reached a resolution with the SEC by agreeing to a $25 million settlement to be paid in installments. This settlement puts an end to the accounting scandal that was left behind by the former board of directors. With a sturdy cash position and a decreased monthly cash burn, Hyzon is well-prepared for the boost of module production.

Future Prospects

Furthermore, Hyzon intends to launch new 300-kW fuel cell stacks for the stationary energy supply of data centers and hospitals, extending its IP license agreement with its parent company Horizon. CEO Parker Meeks highlighted the advantage of fuel cell trucks over battery-electric trucks. He stated that these trucks are particularly advantageous for heavy transport and uphill driving. The company is also considering new capital measures such as issuing new shares or bringing in a strategic partner. This makes Hyzon an exciting yet speculative investment option alongside other fuel cell vehicle companies like Ballard Power and Nikola Motors.

0
Automotive Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
12 mins ago
Oscilloscope Market Set for Robust Growth, Estimated to Reach US$ 4.1 billion by 2030
The global oscilloscope market, a pivotal segment of the electronics industry, is set to exhibit robust growth, projecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This considerable surge is anticipated to escalate the market’s estimated value from US$ 2.4 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$ 4.1 billion by 2030. Oscilloscopes, indispensable tools for
Oscilloscope Market Set for Robust Growth, Estimated to Reach US$ 4.1 billion by 2030
BMW Reaches 'Tipping Point' with Predominant EV Sales Growth
1 hour ago
BMW Reaches 'Tipping Point' with Predominant EV Sales Growth
Reply Launches AI-Powered 3D Product Configurator: A New Era of Real-Time Visualization
2 hours ago
Reply Launches AI-Powered 3D Product Configurator: A New Era of Real-Time Visualization
Mapbox and Hyundai Autoever Collaborate to Revolutionize Driving with AI Voice Assistant
22 mins ago
Mapbox and Hyundai Autoever Collaborate to Revolutionize Driving with AI Voice Assistant
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid: A Departure from Hyundai's Conventional Aesthetics
24 mins ago
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid: A Departure from Hyundai's Conventional Aesthetics
Tata Motors Unveils Limited-Time Promotional Offers on CNG Vehicle Models
1 hour ago
Tata Motors Unveils Limited-Time Promotional Offers on CNG Vehicle Models
Latest Headlines
World News
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
40 seconds
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
2 mins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
3 mins
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
4 mins
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
5 mins
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
5 mins
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
7 mins
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
Hamas Urges Germany to Reconsider Stance on ICJ Genocide Case against Israel
9 mins
Hamas Urges Germany to Reconsider Stance on ICJ Genocide Case against Israel
Smoke and Mirrors: Reflection on Public Smoking Laws and Personal Liberties
9 mins
Smoke and Mirrors: Reflection on Public Smoking Laws and Personal Liberties
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
10 mins
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
11 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app