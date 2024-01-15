Hyzon Motors to Begin US Production of Fuel Cell Modules, Withdraws from European Market

Hyzon Motors announced that it is moving forward with its plans to initiate series production of its 200-kW fuel cell modules for trucks in the second half of 2024. The production activities will be predominantly based in the United States. This decision came as Hyzon decided to pull out of the European market to focus more on the crucial American sphere and make a targeted utilization of its scarce capital resources.

Hyzon’s Strategic Shifts

While Hyzon withdraws from Europe, it continues to seek a local fulfillment partner who can make use of its fuel cell stacks. This strategy aligns with its existing partnerships in the USA with Fontaine Modification and in Australia/New Zealand. Here, the company has accomplished the delivery of a hydrogen-powered waste collection truck to Remondis. The production of fuel cell modules in the USA appears to be a strategic advantage, considering the available subsidies and the proximity to the MACH2 project, which is in line with the Department of Energy’s hydrogen hub program.

Resolving Past Issues

Hyzon has also reached a resolution with the SEC by agreeing to a $25 million settlement to be paid in installments. This settlement puts an end to the accounting scandal that was left behind by the former board of directors. With a sturdy cash position and a decreased monthly cash burn, Hyzon is well-prepared for the boost of module production.

Future Prospects

Furthermore, Hyzon intends to launch new 300-kW fuel cell stacks for the stationary energy supply of data centers and hospitals, extending its IP license agreement with its parent company Horizon. CEO Parker Meeks highlighted the advantage of fuel cell trucks over battery-electric trucks. He stated that these trucks are particularly advantageous for heavy transport and uphill driving. The company is also considering new capital measures such as issuing new shares or bringing in a strategic partner. This makes Hyzon an exciting yet speculative investment option alongside other fuel cell vehicle companies like Ballard Power and Nikola Motors.