Hyundai Transys Implements Thira Robotics’ AMRs in Alabama Plant

The South Korean automotive part subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Group, Hyundai Transys, is now employing Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) at its plant in Alabama. Thira Robotics, the South Korean autonomous mobile robots developer, is the brain behind this technology, marking the first U.S. implementation site for their AMRs. The robots in use are the Thirabot T300 units, designed to automate the production floor flow and solve labor shortages in Alabama’s manufacturing sector.

Hyundai Transys and Thira Robotics: A Strategic Alliance

Hyundai Transys was established in 2019 following the merger of Hyundai Dymos and Hyundai Powertech. The division specializes in manufacturing powertrains and seats for Hyundai vehicles. The integration of Thira Robotics’ AMRs in its U.S. plant is a strategic move, responding to the growing production demands and labor shortages. The Thirabot T300 AMRs are capable of transporting parts to the production line and retrieving carts, allowing the company to allocate human resources to other production areas. The robots can carry loads up to 300kg and navigate floor inclines of up to 10 degrees, making them ideal for challenging floor conditions.

Improving Workforce Productivity Amid Labor Shortages

The use of AMRs is not just about coping with production demands; it’s also about enhancing workforce productivity. In a time when the U.S. is pushing for more local manufacturing, automating repetitive tasks can significantly improve productivity. Thira Robotics highlights that its AMRs have helped increase employee productivity at Hyundai Transys by taking over such tasks. This is particularly crucial during a period of widespread layoffs and labor shortages in Alabama’s manufacturing sector.

Investment in Upgrades and New Ventures

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) is showing its commitment to enhancing production efficiency by investing $290 million in upgrading its production facilities. A significant portion of this investment, $190 million, is being earmarked for tooling and equipment for the new fifth-generation Santa Fe SUV. This strategic integration of AMRs also signifies Thira Robotics’ expansion within the U.S. market, marking a major stepping stone for the company’s growth.